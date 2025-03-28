BASF Coatings Launches Sustainability Target Framework

BASF Coatings has implemented its Sustainability Future Target Picture, a framework designed to guide sustainable practices across the coatings industry. The initiative focuses on six key action areas aimed at transforming the company’s approach to sustainability.

“Our Sustainability Future Target Picture is not just a concept; it’s a call to action for everyone in the industry,” says Dr. Katharina Fechtner, Sustainability and Innovation Manager at BASF Coatings. “We believe that together, we can create a desirable, sustainable future.”

The framework’s six focus areas include: