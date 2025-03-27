IRC Reseach Finds Auto Insurance Affordability Better Than Mid-2000s Despite Recent Premium Increases

A new study by the Insurance Research Council (IRC) finds that despite recent premium increases, auto insurance remains more affordable relative to household income than it was in the mid-2000s.

According to the IRC study Auto Insurance Affordability: Countrywide Trends and State Comparisons, U.S. households spent approximately 1.51% of their income per vehicle on auto insurance in 2022, representing a slight increase from the previous year. The average expenditure was $1,127, while median household income was $74,580.

Looking at long-term trends from 2000 to 2022, the study found that median household income grew somewhat faster than auto insurance expenditures,