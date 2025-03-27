Collision Repair Industry Production Up in December Versus Previous Month

While production was up month-over-month it was flat compared to December 2024. Overall production for the full year was down slightly from 2023.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary December collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to November and even with December the previous year. Production in June through December continued below the 2024 high of 8.06 million hours per week recorded in March.

The production decline from the recent record high levels is expected given that, as CollisionWeek