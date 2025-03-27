ASE April 1 Webinar Examines Color Theory and Spray-Out Techniques

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will host a free webinar on Tuesday, April 1 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) titled Color Theory and Creating Proper Spray-Outs.

Matthew Moore from Axalta Coating Systems will present an introduction to the three dimensions of color and other factors necessary for successful color matching. The session will also cover proper techniques for creating a spray-out panel.

Click here for more information or to register.

“Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session,” notes ASE, with certificates typically delivered via email within one week of the event.

After registration, attendees will receive confirmation emails with connection details. Those unable to attend the live session are still encouraged to register, as they’ll receive follow-up information about accessing a recording if available.