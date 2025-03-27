ABPA Research Finds Rising Collision Repair Costs Impact Consumers

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has released a new research report titled High Costs, Hard Hits: The Consumer Struggle with Rising Collision Repair Prices. The study, conducted in partnership with Depth Services, examines how consumers are affected by increasing vehicle repair costs and limited access to affordable replacement parts.

According to the report, over 75% of drivers surveyed experienced significant price increases in collision repair, often resulting in financial difficulties. Nearly 44% faced extended repair delays due to parts shortages, leaving many without transportation for weeks or months.

The research also found that many consumers must deplete savings,