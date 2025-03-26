Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Decreased in First Half of March

Prices were down both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, dropped from February in the first 15 days of March and were also down versus last year. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell to 200.8, now showing a decline of 1.1% from the full month of March 2024.

Decreasing used vehicle prices allow for less collision repair work prior to it being declared a total loss. The decline in prices from the pandemic-era highs, coupled with consumers switching to higher deductibles to reduce the impact of auto insurance premium price