Registration Open for May Southeast Collision Conference Education Program

Registration is open for education program at the Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) being held May 1-3 at the Greater Richmond Convention center in downtown Richmond, Va.

The full list of Collision P.R.E.P. seminars and registration are available online.

The line-up Friday kicks off with a session by Mike Anderson, Stay Humble, Stay Hungry, followed by an OEM Panel discussion Lunch & Learn, then you can choose from Death of the Estimator Role by Andrew Batenhorst (Pacific BMW) and Keeping it Kleen: The True Cost of Contamination by Rick Selover of Garmat. Rounding out the first day, Danny Gredinburg (DEG)

