Prince Family Foundation Partners with UAF to Award 10 Scholarships to Automotive, Collision Repair and Heavy-Duty or Diesel Students

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced that the Prince Family Foundation has become a Lifetime Trustee and will award 10 annual automotive, collision repair, or heavy-duty/diesel scholarships in memory of Larry Prince, former chairman and CEO of Genuine Parts Company, and his wife Sandra.

The Larry and Sandra Prince Scholarships will be awarded annually to students pursuing automotive careers who are enrolled in two- or four-year colleges or accredited automotive, collision, or heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. Students can apply through a single application on the AutomotiveScholarships.com website until the March 31 deadline.

Larry Prince began his 47-year career at