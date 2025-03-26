CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Prince Family Foundation Partners with UAF to Award 10 Scholarships to Automotive, Collision Repair and Heavy-Duty or Diesel Students

Prince Family Foundation Partners with UAF to Award 10 Scholarships to Automotive, Collision Repair and Heavy-Duty or Diesel Students

By Leave a Comment

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced that the Prince Family Foundation has become a Lifetime Trustee and will award 10 annual automotive, collision repair, or heavy-duty/diesel scholarships in memory of Larry Prince, former chairman and CEO of Genuine Parts Company, and his wife Sandra.

The Larry and Sandra Prince Scholarships will be awarded annually to students pursuing automotive careers who are enrolled in two- or four-year colleges or accredited automotive, collision, or heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. Students can apply through a single application on the AutomotiveScholarships.com website until the March 31 deadline.

Larry Prince began his 47-year career at

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey