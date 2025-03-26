PPG Launches Waterborne Automotive Coatings Plant in Thailand

PPG (NYSE: PPG) has started operations at a new waterborne automotive coatings manufacturing plant in Samut Prakan, Thailand. The facility will produce waterborne basecoats and primers to meet increasing demand from automotive companies in Southeast Asia.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 2,000 tons and features an automated spray application center. PPG held an opening event on March 20 with company executives and regional automotive manufacturers in attendance.

“Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth in the automotive sector. With the Thai government’s support for electric vehicles presenting vast opportunities for global automakers, including Chinese OEMs, we saw the