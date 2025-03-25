Hyundai Motor Group Commits $21 Billion to U.S. Expansion Through 2028

Hyundai Motor Group announced March 24 it will invest $21 billion in the United States over the next four years, with plans spanning manufacturing expansion, supply chain development, and innovation in emerging technologies.

The investment, scheduled from 2025 to 2028, is expected to support the production of 1.2 million vehicles annually, strengthen parts localization and steel manufacturing, and fund initiatives in electric vehicle infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous driving. The company estimates the effort will generate more than 100,000 jobs, including 14,000 direct full-time positions.

“Hyundai Motor Group is deepening its partnership with the United States, reinforcing our shared