CCIF Announces New Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) has appointed new members to its Steering Committee and re-appointed Sylvain Séguin, president of Fix Network Canada, as the Committee Chair.

The Steering Committee helps identify topics and priority areas for CCIF events focused on Canada’s collision repair sector.

Committee Members include:

Matthew Banister — Supplier Representative

Owner of Titanium Tools and Equipment Inc., Equipment Gateway, and Area 22 Training Centre, Banister brings over 35 years of industry experience. Since founding Titanium Tools in 2013, his Maple, Ontario-based company has become a supplier for brands including Dent Fix and Prosol. Recognizing the importance of