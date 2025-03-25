April 2-3 HD Repair Forum to Tackle Economic Uncertainty and Industry Challenges

Event will examine data and trends impacting heavy-duty collision repair industry.

The 2025 HD Repair Forum, taking place April 2–3 in Frisco, Texas, will explore the economic and political forces shaping the heavy-duty collision repair industry. Economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics will headline the event with a keynote titled Political Narratives & Economic Realities – The US Outlook with a Focus on the Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Industry.

Registration for the event is available online.

Known for his direct, data-driven approach, Thornberg plans to examine the disconnect between social and political narratives and what’s actually happening in the economy.