April 2-3 HD Repair Forum to Tackle Economic Uncertainty and Industry Challenges

Event will examine data and trends impacting heavy-duty collision repair industry.
The 2025 HD Repair Forum, taking place April 2–3 in Frisco, Texas, will explore the economic and political forces shaping the heavy-duty collision repair industry. Economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics will headline the event with a keynote titled Political Narratives & Economic Realities – The US Outlook with a Focus on the Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Industry.
Registration for the event is available online.
Known for his direct, data-driven approach, Thornberg plans to examine the disconnect between social and political narratives and what’s actually happening in the economy.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.