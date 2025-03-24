U.S. Property Casualty Insurance Industry Reports $170 Billion Net Income in 2024

Verisk and APCIA report that investment gains and pricing in 2024 offset some impacts driven by severe catastrophic events.

Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK), the global data analytics and technology provider, and The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), the primary national trade association for home, auto and business insurers, reported full-year 2024 net income for the insurance industry, which is estimated to be $170 billion. Adjusting for over $70 billion in capital gains realized by one insurer, full-year 2024 net income is estimated to be $100 billion.

According to key financial indicators for private U.S. property/casualty insurers, an underwriting gain of