NAIC Announces 2025 Federal Legislative and Regulatory Priorities

Today, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announced its 2025 federal legislative and regulatory priorities, which are focused on further strengthening the national system of state-based insurance regulation in the United States.
The NAIC’s 2025 federal priorities include:
- Preserving and Respecting States’ Primary Role as Insurance Regulators by Eliminating the Federal Insurance Office (FIO): Ensuring the future success of the U.S. state-based system of insurance regulation demands constructive coordination with our federal peers and appropriate deference and independence of the regulatory system from federal intrusion. For this reason, NAIC Members call for the elimination of the U.S. Treasury Department’s
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.