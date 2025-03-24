ASE Education Foundation Reports Growth in Automotive Education Programs

The ASE Education Foundation has released its 2024 Annual Report highlighting its efforts to address the ongoing technician shortage through educational program accreditation and implementation of industry standards.

According to the report, both student enrollment in ASE accredited programs and the number of ASE entry-level tests taken by students increased from 2023 to 2024. The report outlines the foundation’s strategy for tackling the technician shortage, including its partnership with WrenchWay’s “School Assist” program.

A key finding from the foundation’s annual student survey reveals that students who work in the industry while completing their education are more likely to remain in