SEMA Show Priority Booth Selection Deadline Set for March 28

Automotive aftermarket companies looking to secure their preferred booth location at the 2025 SEMA Show must submit their signed booth agreement and deposits by Friday, March 28, to be included in the priority booth space selection process.

The 2025 SEMA Show will be held November 4-7 in Las Vegas, Nev. continuing its tradition as one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s premier trade events.

While exhibitor applications are accepted until the November event, companies that meet the March 28 deadline will have first choice in selecting their booth locations, providing a strategic advantage for product visibility and foot traffic.

“Nowhere else