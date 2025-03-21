Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 21.7% in February Compared to 2024

Premiums written up 17% year-over-year in February.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 24,345,000 in February 2025, an increase of 4,342,000 or 21.7% from 20,003,000 in February 2024. The February total personal auto policies in force set a new record for the company.

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at a high level. This latest increase is slightly below the 21.8% increase in January versus 2024. The comparison versus the previous year has been above 21% since November.

Agency personal auto insurance policies were 9,950,000, up 17.6% from