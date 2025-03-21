Lift Auto Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Calgary

Lift Auto Group has acquired ProColor Collision 32 Ave in Calgary, Alberta, Canada marking the group’s fifth location in the Calgary market. The facility has been renamed CSN 32 Ave as part of the transition.

The shop was previously owned by Richard Chiddle, who built the business with support from his wife Amber. For 12 years, Amber worked alongside Richard managing their portfolio of shops and overseeing operations.

Richard Chiddle explained his decision to sell, “I decided now was the time to sell the shop. It is doing well and to ensure its future success, the location had to join