Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Centers in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced March 21 the acquisitions of Pat Gray Collision Center & Platinum Collision Center in Midland, Texas
Pat Gray Collision Center & Platinum Collision Center has served the Midland community for five years.
Classic Collision operates operate 318 repair facilities nationwide.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.