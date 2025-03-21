CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Centers in Texas

Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Centers in Texas

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced March 21 the acquisitions of Pat Gray Collision Center & Platinum Collision Center in Midland, Texas

Classic Collision Inc. logoPat Gray Collision Center & Platinum Collision Center has served the Midland community for five years.

Classic Collision operates operate 318 repair facilities nationwide.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey