Alliance for Automotive Innovation Appeals Federal Judge’s Dismissal of Massachusetts Right to Repair Lawsuit

Vehicle manufacturer association files notice of appeal, sending case to the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The battle over Massachusetts’ controversial Right to Repair law has entered its next phase as the Alliance for Automotive Innovation has formally appealed the February ruling that dismissed its longstanding legal challenge against the Commonwealth’s revised vehicle data access law.

On March 14, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a notice of appeal challenging U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper’s February 11 ruling that upheld the Massachusetts Data Access Law sending the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the

