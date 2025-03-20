Rhode Island House Bill Proposes Changes to Total Loss Threshold, Documented Procedure Compensation

Legislation seeks to raise threshold before a vehicle is declared a total loss and extends definition on documented procedures sources.

Rhode Island legislators have introduced a bill that would raise the state’s total loss threshold and clarify insurers’ obligations regarding OEM repair procedures. House Bill 6053 (HB 6053), introduced on March 12, proposes significant amendments to Rhode Island’s Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act that could impact how collision repair businesses and insurers interact.

The most significant change proposed in HB 6053 is raising the threshold at which vehicles can be declared a total loss. Currently, insurers in Rhode Island cannot