Ontario Investing CA$3 Million to Train Automotive Workers with AIA Canada

The Ontario, Canada government is investing up to CA$3 million ($2.09 million) through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream to train workers in the automative trades. The investment in the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) will support better jobs and bigger paychecks in the automotive trades sector across the province while defending Ontario’s economy in the face of U.S tariffs.

“Ontario’s automotive sector is second to none and it depends on the hardworking workers who make it possible,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re investing to support workers and new careers in this critical industry in the face