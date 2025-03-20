CollisionWeek

March 25 ASE Webinar to Explore Advancements in Abrasive Technology

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is offering a free webinar on Tuesday, March 25, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) titled Advancements in Abrasive Technology. The session will explore recent developments in abrasives and their impact on refinishing quality and shop productivity.

Luke Riveness, a technical expert in collision repair, will lead the discussion, focusing on improvements in abrasives and why technicians should consider the materials they use in refinishing work.

The webinar will also highlight ways to maximize refinish results by selecting the right abrasives and using proper techniques.

