I-CAR Canada Launches New Collision Repair Training Subscription Program

I-CAR Canada has introduced a new Subscription Program that offers collision repair shops and insurance companies unlimited access to online training for all employees under a single subscription fee.

The program aims to make professional development more accessible and budget-friendly for businesses in the collision repair sector. By providing unlimited online training access, the subscription model allows shops to develop their workforce skills while maintaining better control over training costs.

The program extends beyond Platinum-level courses to include industry-wide and OEM-specific training, potentially creating advancement opportunities for employees looking to develop new skills within their organizations.

