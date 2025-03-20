AkzoNobel Forms Partnership with Collision Vision Software Platform

AkzoNobel has announced a new strategic collaboration with Collision Vision, a software platform that helps collision repair shops manage industry compliance requirements.

The platform connects collision shops with industry providers and offers a centralized view of OEM training and certification status, tool compliance, and health and safety services.

“We are excited to collaborate with AkzoNobel to bring Collision Vision to market,” said Collision Vision Vice President Andrew Suggs. “The positive reception of Collision Vision across all segments of the industry has been encouraging. Together with AkzoNobel, we will deliver impactful solutions to thousands of new users worldwide.”

The collaboration aims to help repair shops reduce time spent on managing certifications, training, equipment maintenance and other administrative tasks by integrating Collision Vision’s platform with AkzoNobel’s services.

“Partnering with Collision Vision in bringing this innovative software to market is a strategic move for AkzoNobel as we enhance our commitment to delivering value to our clients,” said Tony Mahon, AkzoNobel Business Services Manager. “We believe this alliance offers comprehensive solutions that simplify complex and redundant processes within the collision repair industry, ultimately increasing productivity.”

More information about Collision Vision is available online.