Quality Collision Group Acquires First Repair Center in Kansas

Quality Collision Group (QCG) expands its footprint by acquiring Eveland Bros. Collision, located in Johnson County, Kansas. This marks QCG’s entry into Kansas, its 12th state.

Eveland Bros. Collision was founded in 1978 by brothers Mark and Bill Eveland and has served the greater Kansas City metro area ever since. The single-location shop is in close proximity to the 14 Schaefer Autobody locations in the Missouri and Illinois Markets that QCG acquired in 2023. Eveland Bros. has 12 OEM certifications, including from brands like Porsche, Rivian, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar/Land Rover. With the acquisition of Eveland Bros. Collision, QCG