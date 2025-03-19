Mercedes-Benz Integrates AI and Humanoid Robots into Vehicle Manufacturing

In an effort to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its automotive production processes, Mercedes-Benz is transforming its production network with the integration of artificial intelligence and humanoid robots at its Digital Factory Campus in Berlin-Marienfelde, Germany.

The company has introduced Apollo, described as one of the world’s most advanced commercial humanoid robots, into its manufacturing facilities. Mercedes-Benz is making a “low double-digit-million-euro investment” in Apptronik, the U.S.-based company that developed Apollo.

While Mercedes-Benz has used industrial robots since the 1970s for monotonous and physically demanding tasks, these new humanoid robots represent a significant advancement. Currently, Apollo robots are being