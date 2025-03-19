Boyd Group Reports Sales Up 4.2% in 2024

Addition of new locations lifts revenue as same store sales declined year-over-year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced sales increased by 4.2% to $3.1 billion in 2024 from $2.9 billion in 2023. The result included incremental sales from new locations of $187.2 million, partially offset by same-store sales declines of 1.8%. Fiscal 2024 recognized two additional selling and production days when compared to fiscal 2023, which increased selling and production capacity by 0.8% in 2024 when compared to 2023.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, (EBITDA) decreased 9.1% to $334.8 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $368.2