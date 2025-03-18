US Property/Casualty Industry Swings to Underwriting Profit of $22.9 Billion in 2024

Result marks first gain in four years.
The U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry recorded a $22.9 billion net underwriting gain in 2024, signifying the segment’s first underwriting profit since 2020, and marking a substantial swing from the $21.3 billion loss recorded in the prior year, according to a new AM Best report.
These preliminary results are detailed in a new Best’s Special Report, titled, First Look: 2024 US Property/Casualty Financial Results, and the data is derived from companies’ annual statutory statements received as of March 11, representing an estimated 97% of the total P/C industry’s net premiums written.
According to
