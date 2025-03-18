Tesla Collision Center Targeted in Las Vegas Arson Attack

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 18, a Tesla collision repair and sales center in Las Vegas was involved in what authorities are calling a “targeted attack,” highlighting potential security concerns for facilities that repair Tesla vehicles.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 2:45 a.m. reporting a fire at the Tesla facility located near the 6200 block of Badura Avenue. According to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren, who briefed the media later that day at a press conference (embedded below), “One caller stated they heard gunshots and that there was a