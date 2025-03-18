CollisionWeek

San Jose Body Shop Owner Faces Insurance Fraud Charge After Undercover Sting

A San Jose, Calif. body shop owner has been charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Jairon Escobar, 49, who owns and operates Radiator & Body Parts, allegedly inflated an insurance damage estimate on a vehicle that was part of an undercover operation. Investigators say Escobar added thousands of dollars in fabricated damages to the estimate for a car that had only a single dent.

Escobar, who has a previous fraud conviction from 2017, was arraigned March 11 on charges of felony attempted insurance fraud. If convicted, he could face incarceration.

