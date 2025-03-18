Max Malaret Named Vice President of Claims at Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation announced that Max Malaret has joined its Independent Agency Auto Group as Vice President of Claims.

Malaret will lead the Physical Damage team and oversee claims training and leadership development while driving strategic direction for claims operations. His responsibilities will also include the subrogation and special investigative units.

With more than 16 years in the insurance industry, Malaret has spent over a decade in claims-specific roles. His experience spans Claims Strategy, Planning, and Analytics. Most recently, he served as Vice