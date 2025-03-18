CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Max Malaret Named Vice President of Claims at Plymouth Rock Assurance

Max Malaret Named Vice President of Claims at Plymouth Rock Assurance

By Leave a Comment

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation announced that Max Malaret has joined its Independent Agency Auto Group as Vice President of Claims.

Max Malaret has joined Plymouth Rock Assurance’s Independent Agency Auto Group as Vice President of Claims.

Malaret will lead the Physical Damage team and oversee claims training and leadership development while driving strategic direction for claims operations. His responsibilities will also include the subrogation and special investigative units.

With more than 16 years in the insurance industry, Malaret has spent over a decade in claims-specific roles. His experience spans Claims Strategy, Planning, and Analytics. Most recently, he served as Vice

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey