CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Florida Bill Would Require Daily Law Enforcement Reporting from Collision Repair Shops

Florida Bill Would Require Daily Law Enforcement Reporting from Collision Repair Shops

By Leave a Comment

Legislation mandates crash reports for $5,000+ repairs. Florida association rallies opposition before hearing today.

Florida’s collision repair industry is facing a potentially significant new regulatory requirement under the proposed “Lilly Glaubach Act” (SB 92), which is scheduled for a hearing before the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government today, Tuesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

The Florida Auto Body Association (FABA) has issued an urgent call to action for body shops and industry vendors across Florida, characterizing the bill as “detrimental to bodyshops in Florida.” In a Facebook post published on March 17, FABA is encouraging

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey