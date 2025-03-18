Auto Glass Now Launches Boston Location

Auto Glass Now has opened a new facility at 139 Freeport St. in Boston, Mass. The 3,796 square-foot facility serves Boston and surrounding communities including Dorchester, Roxbury, and Quincy.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Massachusetts market,” said Dan Bean, Regional Director of Auto Glass Now. “Our team is excited to bring our services to the community.”

Melinda Steele manages the new Boston location, overseeing daily operations.