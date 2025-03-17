Video Showcases High-Tech Automotive and Collision Repair Career Opportunities

A newly released video is set to influence the way people view careers in the automotive aftermarket industry, emphasizing the cutting-edge technology and innovation that define this dynamic field.

This initiative, a collaboration between MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) and the Auto Care Association’s Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), aims to inspire the next generation of skilled technicians by highlighting the industry’s technological advancements and exciting career paths.

The video challenges outdated stereotypes, portraying automotive technicians as professionals at the forefront of innovation. From advanced diagnostics and electric vehicle technology to data-drive solutions, today’s automotive aftermarket offers