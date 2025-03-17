PPG Recognizes GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. 2024 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has named GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. of Detroit, Mich. as its Automotive Refinish 2024 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes a distributor with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Chris Brideau, owner of GNE Paint & Supplies Inc., during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony, held last month in San Antonio, Texas.

“Chris and the team’s commitment to innovation, resilience and