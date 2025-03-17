Massachusetts Bill Proposes New Method for Setting Collision Repair Labor Rates

Bill would allow collision repair facilities to set labor rates based upon what customers have actually paid for repairs.

Massachusetts legislators are considering a bill that seeks to fundamentally change how insurance companies determine labor rates for collision repairs in the Commonwealth. House Bill 1285 (H1285), An Act relative to the calculation of labor rates paid by insurance companies to auto repairers in the Commonwealth, was introduced by Representative Edward R. Philips (D-8th Norfolk) in January was referred to the Joint Committee on Financial Services on February 27, with the Senate concurring on the same day.

The legislation would