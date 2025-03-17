Honda Settles With California Privacy Protection Agency Over Violations

The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) Board has issued a decision that requires American Honda Motor Co. to change its business practices and pay a $632,500 fine to resolve claims that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The investigation arose from the Enforcement Division’s ongoing review of data privacy practices by connected vehicle manufacturers and related technologies.
The CPPA’s Enforcement Division alleged that Honda violated Californians’ privacy rights by:
- requiring Californians to verify themselves and provide excessive personal information to exercise certain privacy rights, such as the right to opt-out of sale or sharing and the right
