Gas Prices Down Even as Demand Increases

Dip occurs as spring break travel heats up.

Despite increased demand, gas prices dipped lower this week, with yesterday’s national average at $3.07 per gallon, about 3 cents lower than a week ago, according to AAA. This drop at the pump comes as many travelers gear up to hit the road for spring break and drivers may be surprised to find gas under $3 in 31 states.

As the chart above shows, gasoline prices are down compared to recent years.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains the same at 34 cents.