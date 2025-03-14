EPA Deregulation Announcement Promises Major Impacts on the Auto Industry

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on March 12 announced what it described as the most significant deregulatory action in U.S. history. Spearheaded by Administrator Lee Zeldin, the agency is set to roll back a series of emissions regulations that, according to the administration, have imposed economic burdens on industries, including the auto sector. The announcement signals a major policy shift under President Trump’s administration, aiming to revive American manufacturing and reduce regulatory costs.

Among the 31 regulatory rollbacks, a key focus is the reconsideration of greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations on light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles. This includes a reevaluation of