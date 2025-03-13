Registration Now Open for Canadian Collision Industry Forum Calgary 2025

Registration is now open for the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) Calgary, scheduled for September 17-18, 2025. The two-day event will bring together professionals from across the collision repair sector to network and explore the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.
The forum will take place at The Westin Calgary Airport, located at 671 Aero Drive NE in Calgary, Alberta.
Early Bird Savings Available
Attendees can take advantage of early bird pricing until June 4, 2025:
- Single admission (early bird): $275
- Group admission (six tickets or more): $247.50 per ticket
Special pricing of $247.50 is also available for shop
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.