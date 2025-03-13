CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Now Open for Canadian Collision Industry Forum Calgary 2025

Registration Now Open for Canadian Collision Industry Forum Calgary 2025

By Leave a Comment

Registration is now open for the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) Calgary, scheduled for September 17-18, 2025. The two-day event will bring together professionals from across the collision repair sector to network and explore the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The forum will take place at The Westin Calgary Airport, located at 671 Aero Drive NE in Calgary, Alberta.

Early Bird Savings Available

Attendees can take advantage of early bird pricing until June 4, 2025:

  • Single admission (early bird): $275
  • Group admission (six tickets or more): $247.50 per ticket

Special pricing of $247.50 is also available for shop

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey