IIHS Unveils 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK Award Winners

Fewer vehicles receive awards as stronger protection for back seat passengers is required this year.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is requiring better protection for second-row occupants for the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, encouraging automakers to make advanced seat belt technology and other safety innovations the norm in the back seat.
As a result, only 48 models qualify for 2025 awards so far, compared with 71 last year at this time. Of this year’s winners, 36 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 12 earn TOP SAFETY PICK.
“We’re once again challenging automakers to make
