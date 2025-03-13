CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS Unveils 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK Award Winners

IIHS Unveils 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK Award Winners

By Leave a Comment

Fewer vehicles receive awards as stronger protection for back seat passengers is required this year.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is requiring better protection for second-row occupants for the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, encouraging automakers to make advanced seat belt technology and other safety innovations the norm in the back seat.

As a result, only 48 models qualify for 2025 awards so far, compared with 71 last year at this time. Of this year’s winners, 36 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 12 earn TOP SAFETY PICK.

“We’re once again challenging automakers to make

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey