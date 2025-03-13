CollisionWeek

Bill Dunster Named Vice President of Collision Services at Autotality

Autotality has appointed Bill Dunster as its new Vice President of Collision Services. Dunster, who has worked in the automotive repair and collision industry for decades, will manage the company’s collision services division.

Bill Dunster

In his role, Dunster will collaborate with partners to improve collision repair operations and service processes. He will also focus on ensuring customers receive appropriate collision equipment solutions.

“We’re thrilled to have Bill join the Autotality team,” said Jason Butcher, President of Autotality. “His industry experience and passion for customer success align perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier equipment, service, and support to the

