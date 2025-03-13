CollisionWeek

BASF Renews Exclusive Global Partnership with WorldSkills International for Automotive Refinish

By Leave a Comment

BASF Coatings has renewed its exclusive Global Industry Partnership with WorldSkills International for the car painting skills category. Through its premium paint brand Glasurit, BASF will continue supporting young car painters worldwide.

“We are proud to continue to support the young talent taking part in WorldSkills to develop their skills and also attract new talent to the exciting automotive refinish industry. Our Global Industry Partnership further helps to strengthen the community’s mindset to collaborate for a more sustainable future and work together to raise the bar for developing young talent in the industry,” said Chris Titmarsh, Senior Vice President, Global

