CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NJM Announces the Retirement of President & CEO Mitch Livingston

NJM Announces the Retirement of President & CEO Mitch Livingston

By Leave a Comment

Carol Voorhees named to lead insurer.

NJM Insurance Group’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Livingston, will retire on July 31, 2025, after a successful career that spanned 19 years at the Company, including the past seven as its leader. Carol Voorhees, NJM’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has been selected by the Company’s Board of Directors to succeed Livingston.

Mitch Livingston NJM President & CEO

“Mitch skillfully led NJM through the most transformational period in the Company’s history, expanding its products and geographic footprint to become a full-service, multi-line regional carrier,” said Edward Stern, Chairman of NJM’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey