NJM Announces the Retirement of President & CEO Mitch Livingston

Carol Voorhees named to lead insurer.

NJM Insurance Group’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Livingston, will retire on July 31, 2025, after a successful career that spanned 19 years at the Company, including the past seven as its leader. Carol Voorhees, NJM’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has been selected by the Company’s Board of Directors to succeed Livingston.

“Mitch skillfully led NJM through the most transformational period in the Company’s history, expanding its products and geographic footprint to become a full-service, multi-line regional carrier,” said Edward Stern, Chairman of NJM’s