National Safety Council Estimates Over 44,000 Traffic Deaths in 2024

Preliminary analysis from the National Safety Council shows an estimated 44,680 people died in preventable traffic crashes in the United States during 2024. This represents a slight decrease of less than 1% compared to 2023, with only 82 fewer deaths, indicating the crisis on U.S. roadways continues with little improvement.

“There is still critical work needed to make our roadways safer,” said Mark Chung, executive vice president of safety leadership and advocacy at NSC. “Without significant changes, potential danger will continue to pose ongoing risks to the millions of Americans who rely on our roads daily. We must make new