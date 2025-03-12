John Sheehan Named Senior Vice President of Crash Champions’ Central U.S. Division

Crash Champions named John Sheehan as Senior Vice President of Operations for the organization’s Central Division. In this position, Mr. Sheehan will lead the company’s 200+ repair centers across the Central U.S. and play a key role in Crash Champions’ ongoing strategic growth strategy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John to the Crash Champions leadership team,” said Crash Champions Chief Operating Officer, Alan Saviano. “As we continue to strengthen our presence nationwide, we look forward to the impact John will make to bolster Crash Champions’ ongoing strategic growth plan and reputation for delivering superior collision repair services. His hands-on approach and expertise in training and development will be tremendous assets to our organization.”

Sheehan brings over 20 years of experience managing large, diverse teams and driving growth in multibillion-dollar companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at Pilot Company, leading operations across multiple regions. Previously, he held senior roles at Target, where he enhanced team engagement and delivered significant growth.

“I’m incredibly proud to join the Crash Champions team and support the organization’s rapid growth as one of the leading founder-led collision repair brands in the U.S.,” Mr. Sheehan said. “I look forward to working alongside the Crash Champions leadership team to further our mission of delivering an unparalleled repair experience for customers.”

Mr. Sheehan holds a B.S. in Finance & Business Administration from California State University, Northridge. He resides in Houston, Texas.

Crash Champions operates a leading lineup of more than 650 collision repair centers in 38 states across the U.S.