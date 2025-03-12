CollisionWeek

AASPMN Introduces Legislation to Clarify and Strengthen Minnesota Law on Insurance Claims Handling and Settlement Offers

AASPMN has been working closely with lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate and House on legislation to strengthen protections for insurance policy holders and repair shops in their dealings with the insurance industry. Senate File 2209, sponsored by Senator Wesenberg – GOP – Little Falls, and House File 1322, sponsored by Representative Huot – DFL – Rosemount seek to speed up the repair process by requiring quicker response times from insurers on repair supplements, ensures that repairs related to the safety or operation of a vehicle are not reduced in a settlement offer, requires detailed documentation of the claims process between

